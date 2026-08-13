U.S. News & World Report

Prior to choosing Bot Manager, U.S. News had attempted to manually manage its bot traffic with their existing Web Application Firewall (WAF), and even briefly considered building its own in-house solution. When doing its due diligence on Akamai, it also investigated other bot management solutions that all had to be deployed on-premises inside its data center. However, the fact that Bot Manager runs on the same platform as its CDN was a huge advantage for U.S. News.



Kupferman explains, “We have a lot of non-unique requests, so we rely heavily on caching. Bot Manager was the only solution that operates at the CDN-level. Other solutions that we looked at required us to forgo caching. Now, we don’t have to.” With Bot Manager. U.S. News was able to reduce the load on its origin by 20%, reducing infrastructure costs and maintaining website performance for its readers. And, by better managing the IT impact of its bot traffic, U.S. News was able to better scale its web infrastructure to support the growth in its business more cost effectively.