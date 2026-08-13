The team concluded that to address these challenges, Zalando should deepen its partnership with Akamai by integrating Account Protector into its security ecosystem. ​​“We thought about building our own tools, but it’s tough to justify that when you can leverage a proven solution from a trusted partner,” said a principal engineer at Zalando.

Account Protector offers user risk assessment based on 50+ indicators and a nuanced approach to security. By integrating this Akamai solution with its existing infrastructure, Zalando can utilize comprehensive risk scoring alongside its current bot detection measures.

By leveraging Akamai Account Protector, Zalando successfully strengthened its defenses while ensuring an unbeatable shopping experience. The implementation yielded impressive results: Zalando’s threat detection accuracy improved in distinguishing between malicious actors and genuine customers. This was a win-win for Zalando: a frictionless journey for genuine customers and a strong barrier against malicious bots.