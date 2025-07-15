AI and LLM Bot Management Has Become a Business-Critical Issue: Do It Right

We protect many of the biggest names worldwide and across industries, and we also protect their most valuable assets.

Because Akamai operates the world’s most distributed cloud platform, we have unmatched visibility into good intent — and can therefore more easily detect malicious intent.

We know what the AI bots and large language models (LLMs) are after, giving us unparalleled insights into activity and use cases, and affording us the ability to provide the best management solutions on the planet.

This is particularly interesting in user- or agent-driven AI/LLM requests (in which specific information is sought out in real time), as opposed to model building (in which exhaustive crawls are conducted in less frequent intervals).