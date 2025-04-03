Cloud computing has revolutionized the way businesses operate, offering scalable resources and services over the internet. The flexibility and on-demand nature of cloud services have made them an essential part of modern IT infrastructure. However, understanding cloud pricing can be complex, especially with the myriad of options available from cloud providers like Akamai, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, and Google Cloud (GCP).

Cloud pricing is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It varies based on factors such as the type of cloud services, the duration of use, and the specific workloads. As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud, it’s crucial to grasp the fundamentals of cloud computing costs to make informed decisions that align with their business needs and budget constraints.