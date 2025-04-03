What Is Segmentation for Cloud Applications?

Cloud application segmentation improves security of cloud native and cloud-based applications by isolating these assets and their workloads, and protecting them with granular security policies that allow only authorized entities to communicate with and access them.
Segmentation is a proven cybersecurity technique that divides a network or IT infrastructure into smaller segments, protecting them with more granular security policies. When a cyberattack successfully breaches an IT environment, segmentation prevents attackers or malware from moving laterally to compromise other parts of the environment.
As organizations rely more heavily on cloud infrastructure and SaaS-based applications in the cloud, IT teams are increasingly protecting these assets with segmentation. By dividing a cloud environment into separate, isolated segments or zones, teams can effectively enhance security, control traffic flows, and reduce the attack surface.
Segmentation of cloud applications is typically achieved through use of cloud-provided virtual local area networks (VLANs) and subnets, but can also be achieved through microsegmentation, a software-based technique that allows for a more granular application of security policy. The best microsegmentation solutions are infrastructure-agnostic, meaning they separate security controls from the underlying infrastructure to extend visibility and protection into the cloud.
Traditional application segmentation vs. segmentation for cloud applications
Traditional application segmentation occurs at the transport layer — Layer 4 of the OSI model. By establishing a security perimeter around an application, IT teams can control who or what has access to it. However, traditional application segmentation has its limitations. Because it relies primarily on Layer 4 controls, it’s more difficult to manage within the context of dynamic environments and application deployment processes like containerization. Additionally, security tools like firewalls are not designed to keep up with the rapid pace of development and constant changes occurring in a dynamic environment.
Microsegmentation has emerged as a more effective alternative to traditional application segmentation, especially because it allows for a more granular segmentation of applications in hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. Microsegmentation solutions usually provide a detailed visual representation of communications within on-premises and cloud environments, as well as a more granular set of policy controls for greater attack surface reduction. Superior microsegmentation solutions have an application-centric approach that extends to the application layer (Layer 7 of the OSI model). This can provide visibility and control at the individual process level, further reducing the attack surface and the likelihood of a breach.
The need for segmentation of cloud applications
Segmenting cloud applications is a critical security strategy for cloud computing environments. As cloud applications become increasingly critical to productivity and customer experiences, they also become more attractive targets for cybercriminals. Yet, even as threats to cloud security mount, many security leaders report a lack of visibility into their organization’s cloud services and applications, increasing the odds of unauthorized activity and connections.
Segmentation of cloud applications should start by first gaining extensive visibility into cloud environments, and then by isolating applications to prevent unauthorized access. As part of a comprehensive approach to cloud network security, segmenting applications in the cloud improves the overall security posture of the enterprise by preventing attacks and limiting the damage of a successful data breach.
How does segmentation for cloud applications work?
Segmenting cloud applications typically involves the following steps.
- Discover applications: IT teams use agent- and network-based techniques to collect detailed information about application activity across on-premises and cloud environments. By organizing, labeling, and visualizing collected data, IT teams can then identify applications to be protected and craft security policies that restrict communication and access to only authorized users, apps, and systems.
- Segment the network: IT teams use VLANs, subnets, security groups, or other technologies to create network segments for individual applications and workloads.
- Create policies: Using microsegmentation technology and software-defined networking (SDN) solutions, teams develop security policies that provide fine-grained control over traffic and workloads for individual virtual machines (VMs) and applications.
- Enforce policies: Firewalls and access control lists (ACLs) can be configured to enforce security policies and control traffic between segments. Enforcement can also occur through proprietary microsegmentation solutions. These security policies can allow or deny traffic based on IP addresses, ports, protocols, and other criteria.
- Automate orchestration: Infrastructure as code (IaC) tools and automation frameworks, along with artificial intelligence (AI), can help teams consistently provision, configure, and enforce segmentation policies.
- Adopt Zero Trust security: The Zero Trust security model requires authentication and verification every time a user, device, or application requests network access to applications and IT resources, regardless of the origin. Segmentation solutions support Zero Trust security by providing visibility and control over network access, and can prevent attacks that rely on lateral movement.
- Monitor traffic and policies: Security solutions that enable segmentation for cloud applications include monitoring tools to track network traffic flows, identify potential security incidents, and ensure compliance with segmentation policies.
The benefits of segmentation for cloud applications
With technology for segmenting cloud applications, organizations and IT teams can:
- Improve application security posture: Segmentation enables organizations to create security perimeters around individual applications and workloads. As a result, segmentation for cloud applications effectively reduces the attack surface and stops the lateral movement of attackers who have reached one part of a network and are seeking to compromise additional assets. Leading segmentation solutions can enable faster incident response, as security teams can receive earlier alerts of security threats attempting lateral movement.
- Ensure regulatory compliance: Segmentation for cloud applications helps organizations meet regulatory requirements and industry-specific standards like PCI DSS by isolating sensitive data and implementing strict security controls. Microsegmentation enables security policies to be enforced with the granularity required to create security boundaries around sensitive or regulated data, even when it crosses multiple environments and platforms. The added visibility provided by leading solutions is extremely valuable for regulatory compliance, and for the regulatory audit process in particular.
- Improve application and network performance: By reducing network congestion and optimizing traffic flows within network segments, segmentation can help to improve the performance of networks and applications.
- Simplify security management: The best segmentation solutions for cloud applications provide the visibility and AI-powered features IT teams need to create, enforce, and manage security policies more easily.
- Enhance scalability: By segmenting applications and workloads based on business needs and security requirements, and by leveraging solutions that can automatically extend existing security policy to new cloud instances, organizations can scale their cloud infrastructure more efficiently without sacrificing security.
Frequently Asked Questions
When segmenting cloud applications, security teams frequently face challenges related to the complexity of hybrid cloud environments, misconfigurations of security controls, managing the resources required to implement and maintain segmentation, and mitigating the adverse impact that traditional segmentation methods can have on application and network performance.
Why customers choose Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.