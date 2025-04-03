What Is Segmentation for Cloud Applications?

Segmentation is a proven cybersecurity technique that divides a network or IT infrastructure into smaller segments, protecting them with more granular security policies. When a cyberattack successfully breaches an IT environment, segmentation prevents attackers or malware from moving laterally to compromise other parts of the environment.

As organizations rely more heavily on cloud infrastructure and SaaS-based applications in the cloud, IT teams are increasingly protecting these assets with segmentation. By dividing a cloud environment into separate, isolated segments or zones, teams can effectively enhance security, control traffic flows, and reduce the attack surface.

Segmentation of cloud applications is typically achieved through use of cloud-provided virtual local area networks (VLANs) and subnets, but can also be achieved through microsegmentation, a software-based technique that allows for a more granular application of security policy. The best microsegmentation solutions are infrastructure-agnostic, meaning they separate security controls from the underlying infrastructure to extend visibility and protection into the cloud.