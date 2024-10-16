What Is Application Security?

When deploying application security tools, it is important to look for solutions that offer several critical capabilities.

A scalable platform

Your app security technology must scale to match demands in traffic while delivering continuous application protection without degrading performance. Your platform must also meet the challenge of applications that are geographically dispersed while providing protection for on-premises, private, or public cloud architecture.

Ease of administration

To simplify management, your technology should automatically revise web application and API protection (WAAP) rules with continuous, real-time threat intelligence, eliminating the need for continuous permissions configuration and updates.

Adaptive protection

The best software security solution will go beyond traditional signature-based threat detection, deploying advanced forms of dynamic application security testing and DDoS protection to deliver more reliable outcomes. Advanced application security technology uses machine learning, data mining, and heuristic (framework)-driven detection capabilities to identify rapidly evolving threats.

API visibility, protection, and control

As the use of APIs becomes more pervasive, superior security technology must automatically discover and profile unknown or changing interfaces, while providing real-time alerts, reporting, and dashboards at the API level.

Flexible, automated management

An application security solution with automated workflows can improve operational efficiency and maximize return on investment. Self-tuning security protections that automatically adapt to your unique web traffic will minimize security risks as well as the burden on your IT teams.