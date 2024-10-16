What is App Security?

Modern web applications and APIs are business-critical technologies, enabling virtually every online interaction. The more your organization relies on these IT assets, the more important it is to protect them from a wide range of threats. Yet securing these digital properties is more difficult than ever.

Known web vulnerabilities continue to pose risks and are frequently reintroduced into applications during the software development process by each new generation of coders. As apps and APIs become more complex, they create new vulnerabilities and potential endpoints for hackers. Cybercriminals have become very adept at using bots and multi-vector attacks to target web apps and APIs, seeking to discover vulnerabilities that will enable them to access databases, load malicious files, or flood a site with overwhelming amounts of traffic.