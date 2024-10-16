What Is Application Protection?

Many security teams find it increasingly challenging to protect modern web applications and APIs successfully. Applications are constantly becoming more complex, especially with the growing adoption of microservices-based architecture. APIs are involved in virtually every online interaction, expanding the organization’s attack surface by creating new potential entry points for hackers. Together, apps and APIs are plagued by thousands of known web vulnerabilities, and attackers are discovering new weaknesses to exploit every day.

The task of application protection is made even more difficult by the evolving nature of attack vectors. Today’s cybercriminals are designing sophisticated campaigns that combine botnets, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) for hire, and attacks on vulnerabilities in web applications, mobile apps, APIs, and client-side servers.

Akamai can help. Our application security solution, Akamai App & API Protector, is a cloud-based offering that enhances and simplifies data protection to defend your organization from a wide range of network and application layer threats — with less effort and overhead.

The rise of threats to application security

Applications and APIs have become increasingly critical to business success. Employees, partners, providers, customers, and other users rely on a broad array of applications to communicate, collaborate, and transact business. The use of APIs has exploded in recent years as organizations rely on them to power mobile applications, the Internet of Things (IoT), internal applications, partner applications, cloud-based customer services, and more.

The more that organizations rely on applications and APIs, the more attractive these digital assets are to attackers. Threat actors today use automated bots to crawl websites at random, looking for vulnerabilities in applications they can use to access a database, load malicious files onto a web server, or take down a server with an overwhelming amount of traffic.

To improve application security, IT teams have traditionally turned to cloud-based API and web application protection solutions to mitigate attacks. However, these technologies tend to rely on web application firewalls (WAFs) that inspect all web traffic and block malware. To stop app and API attacks while allowing legitimate traffic through, firewalls must be constantly tuned and reconfigured by cloud security teams as applications change, threats evolve, and updates are available. Since this task requires a highly skilled staff, scaling these app security solutions can be extremely difficult. As a result, app protection policies quickly become outdated, and security teams suffer from alert fatigue as firewalls have difficulty differentiating false positives from real attacks.

Clearly, effective application protection requires a simpler, more effective approach to identifying and blocking attacks at the application layer.