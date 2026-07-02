Akamai Completes Acquisition of Secure Enterprise Browser Provider LayerX

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) announces the company has completed its acquisition of secure enterprise browser provider and AI usage control leader LayerX. On May 14, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire LayerX in exchange for approximately US$205 million.

LayerX offers a browser security platform that allows enterprises to add protections to their preferred, existing browsers. It enables security teams to have greater visibility into how users interact with web content, prompts, file uploads, and SaaS applications both within and outside the browser. The acquisition will build on Akamai’s investment in its Zero Trust platform, which includes market-leading segmentation, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and DNS security solutions, already trusted by thousands of global customers. By leveraging Akamai’s massive, globally distributed network, the combined solution will create a workforce security solution that addresses a need to govern and secure how employees, partners, and supply chain ecosystems interact with AI applications.

For more information, visit the Akamai Zero Trust solutions page.