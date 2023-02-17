Haufe Group chooses Akamai’s Guardicore Solution to protect their infrastructure

As a holistic partner for companies and entrepreneurs, Haufe Group empowers people to reach their potential in dynamic market environments. With its products and brands the Haufe Group provides integrated business and workplace solutions that help organizations and people shape their transformation processes whilst achieving sustainable business development. We’re delighted that such an innovative organization has chosen our Guardicore solutions to revolutionize their operations.

For Haufe Group, it is priority 0 to keep the data of their customers safe and secure. Their technical team looked at their current security posture especially on the network side and realized the improvement potential. They had a classical footprint of firewalls and access rules, which made it hard to segregate existing environments without big changes. Creating a new ecosystem comes with risk and they were looking for a way to mitigate this. Also their traditional network layout wasn’t able to scale out to a hybrid cloud set-up. Any change to their existing systems was very error prone, time-consuming and complex. With the Guardicore solution, they were able to revolutionize their own set-up in a way that was quick, did not cause any interruptions and was easy to scale.

The team at Haufe Group did extensive research before they chose Guardicore. They were impressed with the solution’s Gartner ranking and had a great technical discussion with the Akamai team, who helped their experts fully understand the solution. The team also provided Haufe Group with accessible documentation and showed them how to roll out this new ecosystem in a phased manner by creating smart packages of servers that were rolled out in stages. And the benefits could be felt very quickly after implementation. The technical team at HaufeGroup can see network flows in detail, deal with network traffic and have the ability to act and prevent security incidents.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Andreas Plaul, CIO at Haufe Group said: ‘Guardicore really helps to address the issue of microsegmentation for large scale networks. It is a solution that is stable, comes with a low operational effort, runs smoothly and is easy to implement. Last but not least, it helps me sleep better at night in the knowledge that our customers’ data is safe and secure.’