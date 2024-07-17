ZDF Chooses Akamai to Broadcast the Football Event of the Season

ZDF German television (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) is Germany’s national public service media. The nationwide channel ZDF has been broadcasting since 1 April 1963 and remains one of the country’s leading sources of information. ZDF offers full-range generalist programming with a mix of information, education, arts, entertainment, and sports. We are delighted that this leading media outlet in Germany chose Akamai to broadcast the big football event of the season. And to achieve this effectively, Akamai has in turn been working with G&L (Geißendörfer & Leschinsky GmbH). This is a managed service provider for streaming media headquartered in Cologne, with which Akamai has already had a reliable partnership for over 20 years.

The collaboration between Akamai, G&L, and ZDF has been going strong for a number of years. We are the trusted partners that have delivered the most recent high-peak live events without any issues. Understandably, there is demand for large capacity during the big football games, which Akamai is able to deliver, especially in combination with ZDF’s unique requirements. The big football events are without any doubt among the most watched in the world. Online audiences have grown to expect the best viewing experience possible, and Akamai’s solutions are key to deliver this. Even small delays can cause enormous frustration for football viewers who have ever-higher expectations about how quickly content should be loaded. Akamai’s CDN helps ZDF to ensure they can scale quickly and deliver exceptional experiences to their fast-growing user base that streams their content.

This year’s football event of the season was broadcast very effectively due to the collaboration with Akamai and G&L. The two teams became a true extension to ZDF’s own team and helped to deliver a crystal-clear viewing experience to football fans, ensuring the highest-quality broadcast and the lowest rebuffering throughout the main events. The great performance this year has been a true team effort, and it is exciting to see how it will develop during the next big sporting event of the summer.