Akamai Adaptive Media Player 2: Bitmovin and Akamai Set New Streaming Standard

Bitmovin and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, are proud to announce the upcoming launch of the next generation of Akamai Adaptive Media Player (AMP2), powered by Bitmovin. Officially launching on October 1, 2025, AMP2 brings a new standard in video playback performance, analytics, and device coverage — benefiting Akamai customers across over-the-top platforms, direct-to-consumer services, government agencies, and global brands alike to deliver exceptional viewing experiences at scale.

“Adaptive Media Player 2 is an exciting evolution of our long-standing partnership with Akamai,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin. “By bringing Bitmovin’s advanced playback and analytics technology into the heart of Akamai’s media player, we’re helping customers reach more devices, gain deeper insights, and deliver exceptional streaming experiences at scale. AMP2 is a major step forward in our shared mission to simplify streaming and raise the bar for performance.”

AMP2 builds on six years of close collaboration between Bitmovin and Akamai, combining Bitmovin’s best-in-class Player, Analytics, and Stream Lab technologies with Akamai’s world-class content delivery and cloud compute infrastructure. The result is a powerful, future-ready media player with seamless migration support for existing Adaptive Media Player customers.

The launch of AMP2 forms part of a broader strategic initiative between Bitmovin and Akamai to run more solutions on Akamai Cloud. Bitmovin previously announced that its Live and VOD Encoding services are natively available within Akamai Cloud, enabling customers to access scalable, high-performance video workflows that are tightly integrated with Akamai’s content delivery network (CDN). Building on that, Bitmovin’s Analytics will also now be available within Akamai Cloud.

“We’re bringing the best of Bitmovin’s video playback, analytics, and device support to power the next generation of Adaptive Media Player,” said Jon Alexander, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Akamai. “Together, we’re addressing the challenges of streaming at scale with a smarter player that adapts in real time, delivers clearer visibility into user experience, and covers the complicated spectrum of viewing devices and platforms. Running these capabilities on the globally distributed Akamai Cloud can help streaming providers stay closer to their viewers and provide the best experience possible.”

Key features of AMP2

Wider device coverage — Native support for Smart TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes, Roku, Samsung, LG, Vizio, Hisense, and more

— Native support for Smart TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes, Roku, Samsung, LG, Vizio, Hisense, and more Real-time insights — Pre-integrated with Bitmovin’s Analytics for deep visibility into quality of experience, viewer engagement, and advertising performance

— Pre-integrated with Bitmovin’s Analytics for deep visibility into quality of experience, viewer engagement, and advertising performance New features — Expanded feature-set brings multiview streaming, AI-enabled playback, server-guided ad insertion, and more

— Expanded feature-set brings multiview streaming, AI-enabled playback, server-guided ad insertion, and more Enhanced developer experience — Improved documentation, implementation guides, and new integrations with React Native and Flutter to streamline deployments

— Improved documentation, implementation guides, and new integrations with React Native and Flutter to streamline deployments Stream Lab compatibility — Automated testing on real-world devices for robust performance

— Automated testing on real-world devices for robust performance Managed lifecycle — Bitmovin handles all version upgrades, OS updates, and device support

— Bitmovin handles all version upgrades, OS updates, and device support Support and guidance from video streaming experts — Combining Bitmovin & Akamai’s expertise to help AMP customers to provide the best experience to their viewers

Why AMP2 is a game changer

AMP2 provides an enterprise-ready feature set, extensive device coverage, and hands-off maintenance to help teams launch faster and scale with ease.

When paired with Akamai’s distributed cloud, AMP2 supports Common Media Client Data (CMCD), unlocking advanced performance optimizations like prefetching and enabling log correlation between player and CDN. This enhances issue resolution and helps identify performance bottlenecks faster. Data from AMP2 is collected via Akamai Cloud and surfaced through Bitmovin’s Analytics for powerful, actionable insights.

Together, Bitmovin and Akamai are redefining what’s possible in video delivery, offering a seamlessly integrated solution that combines deep expertise, global scale, and unmatched performance.

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin was founded in 2013 by the co-creators of the MPEG-DASH video-streaming standard. The company provides video infrastructure for global digital media companies, helping them deliver high-quality video experiences to viewers across the world. Bitmovin’s solutions include video encoding, player, and analytics products that optimize video delivery and playback across devices and platforms. Learn more at bitmovin.com or follow Bitmovin on LinkedIn.