Akamai and WHOIS team up for secure and reliable DNS service to customers in Korea

Akamai Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced that WHOIS, the foremost domain registrar company in Korea, will be using Akamai’s Edge DNS with its Domain Name System (DNS) solution to provide reliable and secure DNS service to its customers. Available as “Super DNS” to WHOIS’ customers, the service will provide elevated web experiences for website visitors and application users, safeguarding them against data center outages as well as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Attacking domain names is a notable type of DDoS attack, making DNS protection critical to any organization with an online presence. Customers using the WHOIS ‘Super DNS Service’ can enjoy nonstop DNS protection, as Akamai’s Edge DNS provides 24/7 DNS availability.



Additionally, ‘Super DNS’ service utilized Akamai’s global and highly scalable platform, which has enough capacity to absorb even the largest DDoS attacks, while also responding to legitimate user requests. Also, ‘Super DNS’ service is now available to offer 100% increase in DNS responsiveness compared to the prior service.



Consumers, governments, and businesses are increasingly dependent on digital technologies to stay connected, work and access essential services during the pandemic. End-users now demand seamless access to digital services and organizations are under pressure to maintain near-constant connectivity and optimal performance even under attack.



WHOIS had to meet the needs of customers requesting higher-quality DNS service due to end-users reduced tolerance for poor digital experiences. WHOIS required a solution that could be perfectly integrated with its DNS service which is why they chose to leverage Akamai’s Edge DNS solution. A cloud-based solution that is built on a globally distributed network, Edge DNS can be implemented as a primary or secondary DNS service, replacing, or augmenting existing DNS infrastructure as needed. In addition, it is possible to automate the operation and management of DNS services through API linkage.



With its proven capacity, Akamai’s Edge DNS has been chosen by global enterprises across sectors such as gaming, retail, FSI, travel, media, and entertainment.



Ji-hoon Jeong, the Division Director of Domain Business of Whois, shared, “With the integration of Akamai’s solution with our own DNS service, WHOIS is delighted to provide even secure, highly available DNS service to our customers.”



Currently, WHOIS provides Super DNS to some their Customers as part of their domain managed service. WHOIS is now looking to develop a web enabled Super DNS service for their B2C market.



KJ Lee, the Managing Director of Akamai Korea, said, “While much attention is paid to performance, the importance of availability and resilience for DNS – especially against DDoS attacks – is often overlooked. With increased attacks threatening our online environment, we have seen growing needs of enterprises to employ a multilayered approach to withstand both large and small DDoS attacks while providing 100% availability for customers.”



He continued, “Whether deployed as the sole authoritative DNS provider or alongside an existing DNS solution, Akamai’s Edge DNS offers organizations the availability they need to maintain global access to their website while protecting against attacks.”