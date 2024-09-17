Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the 'IDC MarketScape: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) 2024 Vendor Assessment'

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US51795524, September 2024). The IDC MarketScape noted, "Overall, the Akamai WAAP solution addresses a breadth of security, availability, integrity, and compliance requirements for large scale, modern digital businesses.”

"Akamai offers a robust set of delivery, performance, and security capabilities, integrated to be implemented as one coherent service," said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access & Protection. "Akamai licenses advanced and specialized capabilities as optional add-ons. The strategy allows businesses to invest in the tailored solution that best meets their security and delivery needs.”

WAAP is a converged security solution with WAF at its core, combining multiple functions into a unified security platform including WAF, bot management, API security, DDoS mitigation, and other security technologies.

“Organizations increasingly depend on applications and APIs to power business, enhance revenue and provide customer satisfaction,” said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. “This requires the ability to quickly identify vulnerabilities and mitigate threats across the most complicated web and API architectures. We are therefore pleased to be named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for WAAP and to be recognized for our capabilities around security, availability and compliance requirements.”