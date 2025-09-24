Getting Remote Right: Akamai–i4cp Survey Finds 83% of Remote-Friendly Companies Report High Productivity

Think productivity requires a return to the office? Think again. A new survey commissioned by Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, in partnership with the Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp), reveals that remote-first workplaces are not only sustainable, but also highly productive.

According to the study, 83% of remote-friendly companies self-report high or very high productivity, with 62% citing "high" productivity and 21% reporting it as "very high." Notably, 62% of these companies do not use surveillance tools like VPN usage logs or keystroke tracking, signaling a strong culture of mutual trust.

“We want our employees to work where they get their best work done. Flexible work is a proven way to empower employees,” said Anthony Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Akamai. "When executed successfully, remote work strategies have bountiful benefits: Employees experience greater work-life balance, while employers can attract and retain top talent. We hope these findings and insights provide guidance and inspiration to leaders looking to begin or improve their remote work journeys.”

Additional key findings of the study include:

Remote work is now the norm: 52% of responding companies reported remote-first as their default mode of work, with most making the shift since the pandemic. Only 7% indicated plans to revert in the future.

52% of responding companies reported remote-first as their default mode of work, with most making the shift since the pandemic. Only 7% indicated plans to revert in the future. Talent is the top driver: 72% cited access to a wider talent pool as their main reason for adopting remote-first models, followed by work-life balance (62%) and retention (31%).

72% cited access to a wider talent pool as their main reason for adopting remote-first models, followed by work-life balance (62%) and retention (31%). Mental health and flexibility are table stakes: 79% offer mental health benefits and 72% provide flexible hours, while more than 50% reimburse home office expenses.

79% offer mental health benefits and 72% provide flexible hours, while more than 50% reimburse home office expenses. Thoughtful gatherings foster connections: Annual and semi-annual in-person gatherings are common, with strategy sessions (86%), team-building events (76%), and social gatherings (72%) playing key roles in culture building.

"Remote-first organizations are showing what's possible when you design work for performance and people," said Kevin Oakes, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at i4cp. “Employees want trust and flexibility, and companies want results — this proves that with a thoughtful approach, there’s a way to balance both.”

At a time when many companies are enforcing in-office mandates, Akamai remains committed to flexible work — its global, employee-centered program is focused on continuous improvement in building a flexible future. Developed through surveys, focus groups, and ongoing listening sessions, flexible work grants more than 95% of employees the autonomy to decide where they work best — from their homes, an office space, or a blend of both — based on their needs and preferences. The benefits have included higher employee performance ratings than Akamai saw pre-flexible work, and a 7.3% attrition rate — well below the global tech average of 13.2%. It has also allowed for the ability to hire the best talent from across the world: Akamai saw a 15% year-over-year increase in global applicants per hire in 2025.

This report, Leading from Anywhere: Driving Results in the Age of Distributed Work, draws on responses from 59 senior leaders and human resources professionals, representing organizations of all sizes, from fewer than 100 employees to more than 100,000. More than half the companies we surveyed consider remote-first their default mode of work, with the majority adopting this approach during or shortly after the pandemic. Findings were supported with case examples from Akamai, Omada Health, Zillow, and Chick-fil-A, among others, to illustrate how organizations are reimagining the employee experience within a remote-first context.

To read the full report, visit www.i4cp.com/remotefirst. Additionally, Akamai leaders Anthony Williams and Khalil Smith, Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement, will share more insights and findings from the report on i4cp’s Next Practices Weekly webinar on Thursday, September 25 at 11 AM ET. All are invited to join. Please register.