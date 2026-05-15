ebook japan

The company eBook Initiative Japan Co., Ltd. was founded in May 2000 with the aim of providing services for digitizing and distributing content. In September 2016, the company became a consolidated subsidiary of Yahoo Japan Corporation (hereinafter “Yahoo”) and SoftBank Group Corp. With its "ebookjapan" e-book service and its "bookfan" online shop service for paper book, it emerged as a leader of the e-book industry.



Yuki Terasawa from the CISO Office Security Group Infrastructure Team tells us more about the company’s operations:

"Our ebookjapan service is at present one of the largest e-book services in Japan, boasting more than 650,000 books. We offer tons of engaging content, including books that are only available on ebookjapan. As entertainment is becoming more and more diverse, we must keep coming up with seamless and hassle-free ways of getting our content to end users to increase the amount of time they spend with our comics and books."

The company also needs to be able to quickly adapt to major changes to its business. In the spring of 2019, the number of access requests made to its content delivery origin server almost tripled when Yahoo’s Yahoo! Bookstore and ebookjapan were integrated.

“This increase in access requests led directly to increased traffic costs paid to the data center that houses the origin server. We also needed to come up with ideas to further speed up content delivery times on our website to provide a pleasant user experience. For this, we had our eye on using Akamai’s Image & Video Manager to optimize image data and leveraging Cloud Wrapper to drastically reduce origin traffic costs,” recalls Terasawa.