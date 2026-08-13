With a growing online business, Douglas needed to push new code and configurations multiple times per day. It’s common for things to break while operating at high velocity. In one instance, a code release caused a few broken internal links, resulting in HTTP 404 errors for site visitors and search engine crawlers.



Unfortunately, it took some time before the operations team discovered this because the data wasn’t available in real time. Yet such downtime is expensive from both a revenue and brand perspective, as it negatively impacts SEO and search engine visibility.



The DevOps teams use application performance monitoring (APM) tools for distributed tracing and customer analytics tools for end-user browser activity and traffic monitoring. However, this data is either geared toward business insights or limited by selective page instrumentation with JS tags. The DevOps teams needed to go one layer deeper into HTTP logs to discover, trace, and fix errors faster. They also needed real-time visibility into all layers of their technology stack, including the CDN-enabled middle mile.



Businesses like Douglas must know what’s happening at the edge of their networks in real time and bake that information into a holistic system health monitoring view with integrated log feeds from other layers of the stack. This visibility and control become increasingly indispensable as companies progressively move content and application logic to the edge away from the congested origins.