As the “home of specialists,” the Wagner eCommerce Group combines comprehensive online expertise, a powerful infrastructure, and leading process know-how to effectively conduct online business in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. When it comes to being a successful driving force for businesses in digital retail, the group understands the importance of website availability and performance. Those critical factors help it deliver a positive shopping experience and customer satisfaction for the millions who visit its sites every year — visits that ultimately translate to conversions and revenue.

Knowing that cyberattacks can undermine even sophisticated websites, the group had used a web application firewall (WAF) from a specialized cybersecurity provider. This solution was unnecessarily complex and time-consuming to configure, straining security resources. Complicating matters, the company’s hosting provider lacked the bandwidth to mitigate DDoS attacks.

Moreover, the Wagner eCommerce Group experienced performance issues and was difficult to scale on demand during critical times such as Black Friday. According to Michél Gericke, Head of IT Infrastructure for the Wagner eCommerce Group, “Our customers should be able to access our online stores at all times and enjoy a fast, user-friendly, modern experience. If they can’t reach our stores, we lose both revenue and customer trust.”

When a malicious actor threatened to launch a DDoS attack if the company didn’t pay a ransom, the group sought a solution provider that could address a broader range of needs.