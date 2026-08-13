Today, Stuart takes advantage of the one source of truth provided by mPulse to understand the impact of performance on Shop Direct’s business. “mPulse made it possible to understand how shoppers interact with our sites, which is key,” he explains.



He is using mPulse data to drive a performance culture with the company’s new Agile, squad-based teams comprising designers, developers, business analysts, and data analysts. Through mPulse dashboards, Stuart illustrates the impact of performance.



Stuart is also using mPulse to educate the teams and keep performance top of mind so they make smarter decisions. “mPulse gives us the evidence we need to understand and prove the impact of making changes, such as reducing bounce rate. In that way, it empowers me to drive the right activities aligned with targets like conversions and customer retention,” he explains.



Going forward, Stuart expects more of the team members to create their own mPulse dashboards so they take increasing ownership over performance. “We want our teams to think about performance from the start and, with mPulse, they can make decisions guided by facts rather than intuition or best guesses,” Stuart concludes.