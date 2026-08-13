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Background

Riot Games

Using Akamai, the gaming company was able to ensure a high-quality experience to its global users

RIOT Games logo

Location

Los Angeles, CA, US https://www.riotgames.com/en

Industry

Games

Products

Site Shield Ion NetStorage Download Delivery

At Riot Games, player experience comes first and foremost. They needed their global users to have a consistent, fast, and always available high-quality player experience. At the same time, they needed to be able to support frequent content updates to their games, as well as large yearly updates, without impacting user experience. Through the use of various solutions supported by the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Riot Games is able to deliver on their goals of enabling high-quality player experiences consistently to their global users.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill with the intent to change the way video games are made and supported for players. In 2009, Riot released its debut title League of Legends to worldwide acclaim. The game has since gone on to become the most played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. Players are the foundation of our community and it's for them we continue to evolve and improve the League of Legends experience. Riot Games is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and has 23 offices worldwide.

 

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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