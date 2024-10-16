A few years ago, something happened in the world of DNS that made Intuit leaders sit up and take notice. One of the world’s most important DNS providers, Dyn, was crippled by a successful denial-of-service attack, and major parts of the web were down for hours, sending shock waves around the world. Because it managed its own DNS infrastructure, Intuit and its customers were unaffected — but the event sent a strong message.

Bruce Pinsky is a distinguished engineer of product infrastructure at Intuit. “We knew if a big DNS provider could get hit like that, we could too, and an event of that scale would have a huge impact on our business,” he says. “Management wanted to know if the company was vulnerable and what we planned to do about it. The faster we could act, the better.”

High availability is paramount to Intuit’s business. After all, 50 million customers trust Intuit with their most sensitive financial data, and many log in to its applications daily to manage personal and business finances. Best known for TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, Intuit builds products that are so easy and effective that many individuals and small businesses can’t imagine life without them.

But staying indispensable to customers requires constant innovation — and that’s something Intuit lives and breathes. The company continues to drive the evolution of its products and underlying infrastructure so it can deliver precisely what customers need.

“The next cycle of evolution for Intuit is the concept of an expert-driven, data-driven platform that caters to the future of how our customers live and work — more digital, more mobile, and smarter and faster than ever,” says Pinsky. “The competitive pressure to evolve is strong, and we’re investing in innovation to meet customers where they are.”

To drive product innovation, Intuit has moved its entire application infrastructure to the public cloud and containerized its applications. That frees it from the constraints of a physical data center, allowing the company to deploy and scale apps as needed, with the flexibility to move fast and seize opportunities. But as Intuit grows — weaving its apps and sites into a large, complex microservices architecture — it must provide 100% availability and security. Customers expect nothing less.