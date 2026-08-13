At first, Lauro and Rostani decided to work with Akamai to boost performance by accelerating DNS resolution and caching static content at the edge — and engaged cloud service provider Criticalcase to make the most of its technology investment.

“Akamai has a strong global presence and a reputation for being the best technology on the market,” says Lauro. “This was an opportunity to show game operators that we are committed to delivering the best player experience possible, and together Akamai and Criticalcase delivered what we needed to succeed.”

When the pandemic hit Italy, the implementation suddenly took on new urgency. With the country under lockdown, people were at home and looking for ways to stay entertained — and Microgame saw traffic to its customers’ gaming sites double. If that traffic had hit the origin infrastructure, it might have caused sites to crash. But with help from technical experts at Criticalcase, the result was a different story.

“Criticalcase helped us move fast, integrating 50 customer sites into Edge DNS and Dynamic Site Accelerator and configuring the Akamai Control Center to make sure we were taking full advantage of the features available to us,” says Rostani. That speed was critical. Within weeks, game operators using Microgame’s full online gaming platform were seeing the results.

“Akamai was the key to absorbing the 2x spike in traffic without a problem,” says Rostani. “We were able to offload 60% of the hits on our infrastructure and reduce page load times by 50% — which meant we could easily keep serving up rich, dynamic gaming sites.”

Though performance gains varied across sites, pages with lots of rich, static content benefited from 55% faster load times on average. That included casino sites, which can load hundreds of images rapidly and deliver a smoother experience to players. And, by offloading static content, sports betting sites have more bandwidth to stream in dynamic content such as betting odds from bookies. With a faster player experience and greater availability, Microgame can help its customers attract more players and keep them coming back.

“Our B2C customers have reported an impressive improvement in site speed, which makes an immediate impact on player acquisition and retention. Our search engine rankings also went up, which means greater visibility and more new customers streaming in,” says Lauro. “In addition, Microgame is seeing new revenue opportunities from game operators that are approaching us because they know we use Akamai.”