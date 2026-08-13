Online gambling and sports betting are on the rise in Italy, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have virtually endless options to stay entertained and test their luck — with everything from poker, bingo, and slot machines to betting on horse races and football matches. Microgame S.p.A. provides the technology platform behind many of Italy’s top gaming sites, giving game operators everything they need to run, manage, and promote their games.
Most important to Microgame and its customers is the gaming experience. Players are looking for entertainment and excitement — and they expect the games to be fast, seamless, and safe. Slow load times can drive them away. And in a highly competitive market, that’s something Microgame wants to avoid.
“It is very important to give our customers a great experience, on a secure and reliable site,” says Francesco Lauro, CTO at Microgame. “That means we need to provide gaming features players can’t find anywhere else, and make sure we can deliver them with speed and availability.”