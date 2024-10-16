Summit Hosting runs its customers’ accounting software on dedicated, secure servers in the cloud. When it came time to update the IT platform, Kaiser focused on security before anything else. “Many hosting companies build their hosting infrastructure first and then add security, using freeware if they can,” Kaiser says. “At Summit, we flipped that approach, building a secure environment first and then adding hosting services on top.”

Kaiser had in mind a modern, multilayered security architecture with three “crown jewels”: a Zero Trust perimeter, endpoint security, and a segmentation solution to limit the reach of attacks. “Segmentation prevents malware that makes it onto one server from spreading to others, which can be the most damaging type of attack,” says Shane Barnard, Summit’s Senior Network Engineer.

After evaluating several segmentation solutions, Kaiser and Barnard selected Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. “Akamai Guardicore Segmentation blew away all the other solutions we looked at because it’s easy to implement at scale and gives us deep visibility into what’s happening on our network,” Barnard says. “The ability to search for any user to see where they’ve been and what they’re doing right now is extremely valuable for ransomware defense.”