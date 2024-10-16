In an industry where speed and precision are everything, Lead Sherpa has built its reputation on delivering high-quality data to users. It is particularly known for its ability to connect real estate investors with off-market investment opportunities via timely SMS messages — one of the most effective lead generation tools available.

When new SMS regulations emerged in 2023, Lead Sherpa needed to double down on providing investors with the highest quality data, and doing so as efficiently as possible. It recognized the opportunity to reduce costs and increase infrastructure reliability by migrating to Kubernetes and containerizing workloads. But with a lean engineering team, it needed a powerful yet streamlined way to get there.