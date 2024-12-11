The Arc XP software as a service (SaaS) platform combines a CMS with a DXP along with tools and services designed to help modern media organizations create and deliver stunning website experiences at scale. Just as important, it helps them monetize their content.

Delivering content fast is paramount for Arc XP and its customers, but the company struggled to deliver optimized images at scale. With news cycles running 24/7, customers constantly upload photos for articles and web pages, demanding lightning-fast processing. Arc XP’s homegrown image solution couldn’t keep up. Plus, its engineers grappled with evolving photo standards and formats, and infrastructure costs were eating into profits.

“We manage thousands of sites for our customers, taking on everything from security to reliability and performance. Our homegrown solution for image generation and optimization made it hard to deliver the full value we promised,” explained Joe Croney, Chief Technology Officer for Arc XP.