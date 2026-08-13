The founding principle of Frompage Co., Ltd., is that “a university where you can study what you want to learn is the best path forward.” To support this mission, Frompage has developed a range of services that support entry into higher education by linking high school students with universities. These services include Yumenavi, a service that enables prospective students to discover the subjects they might want to study based on their interests and searches for universities.

Yumenavi provides an online lecture video service that includes approximately 4,000 30-minute video lectures given by teaching staff from 350 universities. Students at high schools that register for the service can browse and watch lectures on popular subjects such as physics, law, architecture, and sustainable development. To enable informed decisions, these videos focus on features and research topics unique to the individual departments and institutions.

Wataru Anyouji, Section Head of the Information Systems Department at Frompage, says, “Yumenavi is used by approximately 1,800 high schools for further education guidance and lessons, and has more than 550,000 registered users. Demand for the service is particularly concentrated when students log in to watch videos in class or write reports on videos that interest students at the end of long vacations. As the volume of content has increased, so has the number of schools and students using the service. Handling peak traffic was a big challenge at times of high demand and simultaneous viewing within a class.”