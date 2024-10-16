©2025 Akamai Technologies
I am Vikram Jain, CEO of Doyen.
At Doyen, we cater to a lot of customers in the banking and financial services sectors, which indeed are very regulated. A lot of large banks have a lot of payment servers, which are absolutely critical to their business. If these were compromised in some way, there could be implications for losing customer trust, which is of paramount importance for our company.
We see any customer win as a journey, of course. And in this journey, Akamai and Doyen really collaborate well, so that we’re all working towards a common goal of solving a customer’s problem and then getting the win in place.
At Doyen, we’ve worked in some of the most complex environments and bring some very, very deep expertise in the areas of microsegmentation backed by our very incredible team.
Akamai has very, very strong product offerings, bringing the scale and the confidence with the entire Guardicore stack, which can scale up to higher and higher levels. I think it’s the best of both worlds — Akamai’s financial muscle and reach combined with the broader security capabilities of Guardicore.
Two years ago, we were about 90 people across the entire company, and today we are about 230+. The kind of culture we’ve built here is more of an extended family.
What I see at both Doyen and Akamai is the people element, working together, working with ease with people across the company, and all working towards a common goal, which is very good.
For any organization, the threat landscape is changing quite a bit, and it’s very difficult for them to really retain or develop this [cybersecurity] talent in-house.
The new logos that we’ve acquired have been some of the large banks, and with some of them, the projects have been among our most complex projects. Akamai Guardicore has indeed helped us get some of these customers.
It’s been Akamai’s product expertise, and our expertise in deploying these best-in-class technologies, that enable us to get customer satisfaction and help us acquire more and more customers.
At the end of the day, I think both companies keep their eyes on the common goal, which is basically acquiring the customer and getting the customer to a winning place.
About Doyen
Doyen Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. is an IT company with a core focus on the areas of cybersecurity services and software services. Our offerings cover the entire IT security landscape, from endpoint security, network security, data protection, cloud security, and risk and compliance to identity and access management solutions. Our software services include application management services and enterprise application integration, combined with skill sets and expertise in multiple lines of technology practices. Doyen has been in the technology business for more than 18 years with its presence in India, UAE, and Belgium. For more information, please visit us at www.doyeninfosolutions.com.
About Akamai
Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai’s cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.