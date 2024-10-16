I am Vikram Jain, CEO of Doyen.

At Doyen, we cater to a lot of customers in the banking and financial services sectors, which indeed are very regulated. A lot of large banks have a lot of payment servers, which are absolutely critical to their business. If these were compromised in some way, there could be implications for losing customer trust, which is of paramount importance for our company.

We see any customer win as a journey, of course. And in this journey, Akamai and Doyen really collaborate well, so that we’re all working towards a common goal of solving a customer’s problem and then getting the win in place.

At Doyen, we’ve worked in some of the most complex environments and bring some very, very deep expertise in the areas of microsegmentation backed by our very incredible team.

Akamai has very, very strong product offerings, bringing the scale and the confidence with the entire Guardicore stack, which can scale up to higher and higher levels. I think it’s the best of both worlds — Akamai’s financial muscle and reach combined with the broader security capabilities of Guardicore.

Two years ago, we were about 90 people across the entire company, and today we are about 230+. The kind of culture we’ve built here is more of an extended family.