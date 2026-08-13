Segmentation Case Study: State University

Centralizing the network infrastructure of 600+ buildings

A prominent state university wanted to incorporate building automation systems securely into a statewide smart campus initiative. The team responsible for the university’s physical plant and OT systems was concerned about a lack of segmentation protecting these devices and applications. They were also concerned about what would happen to the university’s IT network if it was removed from its existing air-gap state. As a result, the team undertook an ambitious effort to centralize its building automation systems and improve security.



The university’s project leader explained, “Up until about two years ago, all the campuses were pretty much on their own. We were hosting the main application server, but the individual campus controllers were sitting on IT networks, and not always segmented on separate VLANs from the rest of the campus traffic.” This meant a successful attack on a single building’s control systems could easily spread to a campus’s IT network or vice versa.



There was an additional economic reason for the project, as well. “The university wanted to do energy management and see where we could cut costs,” the project leader explained, “but we weren’t getting any data from the campuses because they were all standalone systems. So we needed to connect them, but we needed to do it securely. With the connections coming from those remote campuses into our data center, they could create a backdoor into our network for a potential attack.”



The ambitious project to bring everything onto a shared network infrastructure covered more than 600 buildings across 24 campuses. The department’s facilities automation team was selected to execute the project. However, the sheer complexity of the university’s automation systems and the number of vendors involved presented another enormous challenge.



“We’re managing elevator systems, HVAC, vibration analysis, lighting, electrical distribution, and electrical metering. Then we have all our main utilities, including steam generation, electrical distribution, and wastewater treatment. We deal with roughly 260+ contractors who work on these systems across all the various companies.”



All those vendors needed access to the network — without introducing risk or interfering with one another’s control systems.