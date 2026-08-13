Segmentation Case Study: Communications Infrastructure Provider

With more than 6,000 laptops deployed across the organization, the IT security team had growing concerns about the fleet’s risk to the broader IT environment. Additionally, ongoing issues with shadow IT activity by some of the company’s power users needed to be addressed.

Although some security measures had been put into place by the end user computing team, they were limited. None could granularly control system access for users or limit peer-to-peer communication to stop malware propagation effectively — the latter a significant concern at the organization.

To address these gaps, the stakeholders wanted to improve the business’s security posture by introducing a solution that would allow them to extend visibility and granular segmentation controls to employees’ devices. This would also grant them the ability to observe and prevent unauthorized lateral movement.