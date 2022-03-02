In 2021, Apple launched iCloud Private Relay, a new service designed to protect users’ privacy on the internet. Akamai was very excited to be a part of delivering this service, and through a series of separate linked blog posts, we will explain how the service works and what Akamai customers can do to ensure the best possible experience for iCloud Private Relay end users. In this post, I’d like to provide a high-level overview of the project as well as a discussion of what this means for Akamai customers.

In subsequent posts, we will discuss Akamai’s Oblivious DNS over HTTPS (ODoH) service and infrastructure as a service (IaaS), which supports Private Relay.

First, what is Private Relay?

iCloud Private Relay allows users with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey on their devices and an iCloud+ subscription to connect to the internet and browse with Safari in a more secure and private way. Private Relay has a unique dual-hop architecture that is designed to ensure that no single party has access to both who the user is and what sites they are visiting.

It leverages two separate internet relays (ingress proxy and egress proxy) operated by separate parties to separate the IP address that can be used to identify an end user from the name of the website that the user is accessing. More details about this unique routing architecture can be found in this tech sheet.

Akamai’s role

As noted above, Akamai supports Private Relay with multiple in-house and infrastructure services. Private Relay leverages Akamai’s highly distributed compute platform for fast performance, while maintaining a separation of data and operation to ensure that no single party can have end-to-end visibility of the traffic.