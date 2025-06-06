Innovation, Not Infrastructure: Akamai’s Managed Cloud Services
For technology leaders who manage business-critical cloud workloads, the challenge is clear: How do you maintain operational excellence while freeing your team to focus on innovation and core business objectives? The answer lies not in building larger operations teams, but in partnering with experts who can optimize your cloud infrastructure while you drive competitive advantage.
Today, we're excited to introduce Akamai Managed Service for Compute — a managed services offering designed specifically for enterprises that are running mission-critical workloads on Akamai Cloud. This service transforms how you approach cloud operations, with a shift from reactive management to proactive optimization.
The modern cloud operations challenge
As cloud adoption accelerates, technology decision-makers face an increasingly complex operational landscape. Your teams are stretched thin while maintaining existing infrastructure, optimizing performance, managing costs, and delivering new capabilities. At the same time, the stakes continue to rise — downtime costs more, security threats evolve rapidly, and business demands for agility intensify.
The traditional approach of scaling internal operations teams isn't sustainable. Top-tier cloud talent is scarce and expensive. Even when you can hire skilled engineers, they need time to develop expertise specific to your environment and business needs. This creates a gap between your operational requirements and your team's capacity to deliver excellence consistently.
A strategic partnership for operational excellence
Akamai Managed Service for Compute bridges this gap by providing enterprise-grade operational support that extends your team's capabilities without expanding your head count. Rather than simply monitoring your infrastructure, we become strategic partners in optimizing your cloud investment and accelerating your business outcomes.
Technical Account Management: Your trusted cloud advisor
At the heart of our managed cloud services offering is Technical Account Management. Your assigned technical account manager serves as a trusted advisor who understands your business objectives, technical architecture, and operational challenges. This isn't generic support — it's personalized guidance tailored to your specific use cases and business-critical workloads.
Your technical account manager proactively identifies opportunities to improve performance, reduce costs, and enhance reliability before issues impact your business. They work closely with your team to develop strategic roadmaps that align cloud infrastructure decisions with business goals, helping to ensure that your technology investments drive meaningful outcomes.
Compute Assessments: Data-driven optimization
Regular assessment and optimization are critical for maintaining peak cloud performance. Our Professional Services–led Compute Assessments provide comprehensive evaluations of your Akamai Cloud environment, uncovering specific opportunities to reduce costs, improve performance, and scale more efficiently.
These assessments go beyond basic health checks. Our experts analyze your workload patterns, resource use, architectural decisions, and cost allocation to identify concrete improvement opportunities. The result is a prioritized action plan that maximizes your cloud investment while positioning your infrastructure for future growth.
Managed Cloud Infrastructure Operations: Focus on what matters
Perhaps the most transformative aspect of our managed services offering is comprehensive infrastructure management. We take responsibility for the operational burden of designated Akamai Cloud components, including infrastructure management, maintenance, monitoring, and alerting.
This service fundamentally changes how your team spends their time. Instead of responding to infrastructure alerts and performing routine maintenance, your engineers can focus on developing new capabilities, improving application performance, and solving complex business challenges. We handle the operational complexity while you drive innovation.
Enhanced Compute Support: When every minute counts
For business-critical workloads, standard support timelines aren't sufficient. Our Enhanced Compute Support provides faster response times and prioritized support through our centralized Compute Support team. With a 30-minute response SLA for Severity 1 issues, you can be confident that critical problems receive immediate attention from our most experienced engineers.
This enhanced support model ensures that when issues arise, they're resolved quickly with minimal impact on your business operations. Our support team understands your environment and can provide context-aware assistance that accelerates problem resolution.
Support Advocacy: Your internal champion
Complex technical escalations can consume significant time and resources. Our Support Advocacy service provides you with an aligned advocate who proactively coordinates within Akamai teams to reduce time to resolution for challenging technical issues.
Your support advocate understands your business priorities and can navigate internal processes to ensure your concerns receive appropriate attention and resources. This coordination significantly reduces the administrative overhead typically associated with complex support cases.
Measurable business outcomes
The benefits of Akamai Managed Service for Compute extend far beyond operational convenience. Our customers consistently report four key business outcomes: accelerated time to value, reduced operational risk, maximized cloud investment, and extended team capabilities.
Accelerated time to value
By leveraging our deep expertise and proven best practices, you can avoid common pitfalls and implement optimized solutions from day one. This eliminates the trial-and-error approaches that often delay project timelines and increase costs.
Reduced operational risk
Priority support, faster response times, and proactive monitoring significantly reduce the risk of prolonged outages or performance degradation. This is especially critical for revenue-generating applications for which every minute of downtime has direct business impact.
Maximized cloud investment
Through regular assessments and ongoing optimization, we help you achieve better performance while reducing costs. Many customers see improvements in cost efficiency within the first year of engagement.
Extended team capabilities
Rather than hiring additional operations staff, you gain access to a team of cloud specialists who function as a seamless extension of your existing team. This provides the necessary operational coverage while you maintain focus on strategic initiatives.
Building for the future
Cloud infrastructure is becoming increasingly complex, but your operations don't have to be. Akamai Managed Service for Compute represents a strategic approach to cloud operations that prioritizes business outcomes over operational complexity.
As technology leaders, your most valuable asset is your team's ability to solve business problems and drive innovation. By partnering with Akamai for managed services, you can redirect that energy toward initiatives that create competitive advantage while maintaining the operational excellence your business demands.
The choice is clear. Don’t continue scaling internal operations teams to manage growing infrastructure complexity. Partner with experts who can deliver superior outcomes while freeing your team to focus on what matters most to your business.
Get started
Ready to transform your cloud operations? Contact our team to learn how Akamai Managed Service for Compute can accelerate your business objectives while reducing operational burden. Let's discuss how Akamai can become an extension of your team and help you achieve operational excellence at scale.