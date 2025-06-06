Innovation, Not Infrastructure: Akamai’s Managed Cloud Services

For technology leaders who manage business-critical cloud workloads, the challenge is clear: How do you maintain operational excellence while freeing your team to focus on innovation and core business objectives? The answer lies not in building larger operations teams, but in partnering with experts who can optimize your cloud infrastructure while you drive competitive advantage.

Today, we're excited to introduce Akamai Managed Service for Compute — a managed services offering designed specifically for enterprises that are running mission-critical workloads on Akamai Cloud. This service transforms how you approach cloud operations, with a shift from reactive management to proactive optimization.