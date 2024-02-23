Advocating for Inclusion in Tech

The appeal of software engineering

For most students, college is a time to explore and choose from a variety of different interests and future careers. Reflecting on her own college-bound experience, however, Alka Malik notes, "The only option that was really talked about at home revolved around the field of medicine."

So, of course, she considered pursuing a medical degree program and started her journey toward the medical field, but ultimately Alka decided to pursue software engineering. Her inclination to pursue engineering instead of medicine had to do with its unique approach to creating something new and innovative.

“What particularly resonate[d] with me in this domain is the ability, as a developer, to create something that didn’t exist or to look at solving a problem differently,” says Alka. “You are challenging yourself with non-repetitive tasks, and it is precisely these aspects that captivate my interest.”

Alka graduated from Boston University’s College of Engineering with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in computer engineering. During her professional tenure, she worked at Nortel Networks, CA Technologies, Dell Technologies, and at RSA Security before assuming her current role at Akamai.