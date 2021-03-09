DNS is also a smart fit for Anycast routing since requests and responses are delivered by stateless UDP, a reliable protocol partnership since DNS messages fit inside a single layer 4 packet. Conversely, Anycast can prove problematic for more complex, chatty applications built on connection-oriented TCP. While rare, packets belonging to the same TCP connection can theoretically be routed to different Anycast endpoints -- an outcome that often results in disruptions and resets. Nevertheless, DNS providers can leverage Anycast without any such affinity complications since queries are reliably fulfilled without an established layer 4 connection. As a result, it is no surprise that critical DNS infrastructures like root nameservers rely on Anycast to respond to queries in a reliable, performant manner.

Edge DNS and Anycast Resilience

Akamai's external authoritative name service, Edge DNS, includes a number of unique features to help customers fully realize the benefits of Anycast routing. From a reliability perspective, the impressive scale of the platform complements Anycast's innate DDoS resilience. With over 300 points of presence (PoPs) across the globe, standard customer traffic typically consumes less than 1% of total nameserver capacity, leaving malicious actors little opportunity to successfully administer distributed, volumetric attacks. In addition, each customer is assigned a unique combination of six "clouds," or Anycast IPs, to properly load balance client queries. Edge DNS can even rate limit DNS traffic from individual IP addresses issuing a suspicious number of requests.

This holistic approach to DDoS resilience is designed to safeguard Edge DNS from the most sophisticated and grandiose attack vectors. However, in the unlikely event one or several nodes are rendered unresponsive, the platform will continue to fulfill end-user queries without interruption. Akamai can commit to a 100% uptime SLA by strategically limiting the number of clouds announced from each PoP. While resolvers will typically contact another delegated IP if an initial nameserver fails to respond, a downed Edge DNS PoP could serve as a single point of failure if every resolver retry was routed to this unresponsive region -- a possible outcome if every cloud IP was announced from the PoP router. To avoid this exposure, Edge DNS PoPs advertise a limited number of clouds to ensure at least one retry will be directed to a healthy Akamai nameserver. As a result, no resolver is inextricably tied to a single point of failure.

Along with resilience against the largest DDoS attacks, Edge DNS can quickly recover in the unlikely event of hardware malfunctions such as a disk or network card failure. By orchestrating automatic prefix withdrawals from nodes that suffer spontaneous defects, the platform can quickly divert traffic away from trouble -- yet another example of how Akamai utilizes Anycast routing to guarantee uninterrupted service. Every nameserver is monitored by a local software agent that will detect improper responses. If a failure is detected, the machine's BGP speaker will withdraw advertisements to ensure traffic will be directed to healthy nodes within the PoP. If every machine within the PoP is marked down, the PoP router will withdraw all cloud prefixes from the public internet, so queries will be routed to a healthy Edge DNS region instead.

Edge DNS and Anycast Performance

Similar to how Edge DNS maintains unyielding availability via shrewd network practices, the platform relies on Anycast's distributed model to optimize DNS performance. Anycast incentivizes network admins to advertise the same IP from ample, diverse deployments to reduce the distance between every client/server exchange. One of the largest DNS platforms in the world, Edge DNS strategically positions its thousands of nameservers near the most popular resolvers servicing the public internet. Every Edge DNS customer is guaranteed comprehensive coverage since all of Akamai's 24 Anycast clouds include highly geo-diverse nodes. In addition, Akamai engineers constantly evaluate how to maximize cloud advertisements from every machine without jeopardizing the platform's unrelenting uptime.

While Akamai DNS boasts unmatched geographic coverage, the scale of an Anycast platform only correlates with improved RTTs if client requests are routed to the closest server -- an outcome that can prove elusive without proper peering practices. Take the following scenario:

End user in Country A makes a request that will be fulfilled by a server belonging to an Anycast cloud

Anycast cloud includes a PoP in Country A

Anycast cloud only peers with Transit Provider R in Country A

Country A has a number of local ISPs that traditionally peer with Transit Provider Q

Under these circumstances, it is possible the request could be routed to another country -- or even another continent -- since transit providers have financial incentives to keep traffic within their own network. As a result, a remote server may fulfill the request even if a proximal Anycast node is available in the same country, as illustrated by the diagram below: