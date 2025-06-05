Fog Computing vs. Edge Computing: Their Roles in Modern Technology

Over the years, computing paradigms have shifted to meet the needs of the moment — evolving alongside technology. The emergence of cloud computing was revolutionary. Instead of relying on substantial hardware to perform computing tasks, companies and individuals could now process, store, and analyze data on fully virtual cloud servers via the internet.

Cloud computing offers significant advantages over traditional computing processes, including scalability, flexibility, and the ability to access data from any location with an internet connection. Major tech companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, have emerged as leading cloud service providers, offering computing services through a pay-as-you-go model. This approach allows individuals to access data storage and processing power from a public cloud, paying only for the resources they use.