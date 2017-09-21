As a channel for the exchange of data, the DNS protocol is far from optimal with regards to efficiency and reliability. The DNS protocol restricts queries (i.e. outbound messages) to 255 bytes of letters, digits, and hyphens. Also, since the DNS protocol is used mostly over the User Datagram Protocol (UDP), there is no guarantee that queries will be replied based on their order of arrival.

Nevertheless, from a security standpoint, the DNS protocol is an excellent covert channel. Due to its crucial internet role, misconfiguration of the DNS can lead to network disconnects, and it is therefore rarely restricted with security policies (e.g., allowing resolutions only to specific domain names). In addition, the DNS protocol is often less monitored in comparison to other internet protocols (e.g., HTTP, FTP, and mail transfer protocols) for posing a lesser risk. Use of the DNS protocol as a covert channel has been a part of previous cyber campaigns, including: the theft of 56 million credit and debit card numbers from Home Depot in 2014 and 25,000 credit cards stolen from Sally Beauty.

During the last decade, several open-source software programs, as well as spyware, made use of the DNS protocol for data exchange. While the scheme for data exchange (as described before) remains the same, the communication pattern of the protocol varies. As a result, the detection techniques change as well. In the next sections, we introduce two classes of data exchange over the DNS protocols: (1) high throughput DNS tunneling and (2) low throughput exfiltration malware as well as review existing techniques for their detection.

High throughput DNS tunneling

High throughput DNS tunneling (DNS tunneling) is a family of freely available software for data exchange over the DNS protocol. The DNS tunneling family includes software such as: Iodine, Dns2tcp, and DNSCat. Most of these are general purpose, thus allowing various types of data exchange (e.g., web browsing, file transfer, and remote desktop control).

Although a commonly known and non-malicious use of DNS tunneling is bypassing Wi-Fi payment by setting up a DNS tunnel for web browsing, it may also be used as a communication channel between a malware and its C&C server. Therefore, there is a clear motivation for the security community to detect DNS tunneling.

In order to further discuss the detection of DNS tunneling, its unique characteristics should first be addressed. Because the DNS protocol is based mostly over UDP, there's no guarantee for the arrival of messages in the order in which they were sent. This is handled by DNS tunneling tools by either enforcing a TCP communication over the DNS, or sending constant ping messages between requests to assure the correct order. Applying these methods for the sake of integrity, increases the rate of messages over the DNS protocol. Also, when a DNS tunneling tool is used for either web browsing or file transfer, the volume and length of messages will increase as well in comparison to normal DNS traffic behavior.

Due to the latter, we expect the presence of DNS tunneling to cause a significant change of the DNS traffic with regards to: (1) volume, (2) messages length, and (3) a shorter mean time between messages (see Figure 2).