Akamai Named an Overall Leader for API Security by KuppingerCole

APIs aren’t just integration plumbing — they’re how your business runs and grows. They expose product capabilities to customers, connect partners and revenue channels, automate back-office operations, and exchange data across platforms.

From mobile apps and ecommerce to large language models (LLMs) and GenAI chatbots, APIs are the building blocks of your digital products and infrastructure with direct impact on availability, customer trust, and regulatory posture.

However, most organizations still lack complete, current visibility into their API estate and risks, so shadow and zombie endpoints accumulate, third-party and partner APIs expand the attack surface, and AI initiatives spawn new APIs faster than security teams can keep up. In fact, our research revealed that only 27% of IT and security professionals who believe they have a complete API inventory know which of their APIs return sensitive data.

Leaders need a platform that can discover every API (in traffic and code), classify and govern them with verifiable controls, and protect runtime across complex cloud and hybrid environments. That’s the standard Akamai API Security is built to meet, and it’s why KuppingerCole recognized Akamai as a Leader across all four categories, including: