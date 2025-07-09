X
The Media Player Is Critical to Streaming — and AMP2 Changes Everything

Jul 09, 2025

Pavel Despot

Pavel Despot has more than 20 years of experience designing and deploying critical, large-scale solutions for global carriers and Fortune 500 companies around the world. He is currently the Senior Product Marketing for Cloud Computing Services at Akamai. In his previous role as Principal Cloud Solutions Engineer, he led application modernization and security initiatives for Akamai's largest SaaS clients. Before joining Akamai, Pavel held various leadership roles on standards bodies, including the CTIA Wireless Internet Caucus (WIC), the CDMA Developers Group (CDG), and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). He has two patents in mobile network design, and currently resides in the Boston area.

 

In the world of digital video, the media player is often overlooked among the many steps of preparation, storage, and delivery. Yet it's one of the most critical components in the streaming experience. It's the last mile between your content and your audience. 

Whether your viewers are watching on a smart TV, mobile device, or game console, the player is responsible for rendering video, managing playback quality, handling ads, and collecting analytics. In short: If the player fails, the experience fails.

Think of the media player as the conductor of a complex orchestra. It coordinates:

  • Playback: Decoding and rendering video streams in real time

  • Content protection: Enforcing digital rights management (DRM) policies to secure premium content

  • Advertising: Managing ad insertion workflows like server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and client-side ad insertion (CSAI)

  • Analytics: Capturing performance, engagement, and monetization data

  • User experience: Ensuring smooth navigation, responsiveness, and quality

Yet most media workflows rely on fragmented solutions — separate software development kits (SDKs) for each platform, third-party analytics integrations, and custom ad logic. This leads to inconsistent data, longer development cycles, and higher operational costs.

Introducing AMP2

That's why Akamai, in partnership with Bitmovin, is introducing Akamai Adaptive Media Player 2 (AMP2) — a next-generation media player designed to simplify development, unify analytics, and enhance viewer experiences across every platform, ensuring audiences can view your content on any device, anywhere.

AMP2 reimagines the media player's role by embedding intelligence directly into the SDK. AMP2 offers:

  • Multiplatform SDKs: Covering web, mobile, smart TVs, and consoles
  • Built-in analytics: Real-time insights into playback, audience behavior, and ad performance
  • Advanced features: Multiview streaming, server-guided ad insertion (SGAI), and error diagnostics
  • Streamlined development: With support for React Native and Flutter, and robust documentation

By consolidating playback, analytics, and monetization into a single player, AMP2 eliminates the need for multiple vendor relationships, accelerates time to market, and provides the operational flexibility and metrics that operations and developers need.

Why AMP2 is a game changer

AMP2 isn't just a technical upgrade — it's a rethinking of media players based on what is critical to video providers today, including:

  • Reach: Ensure that the complex, ever-evolving ecosystem of devices doesn't prevent users from enjoying an optimal experience while consuming your content

  • Observability: Get the real-time data you need to identify and resolve issues that impact user streams or monetization; combine content delivery network (CDN) logging for the ultimate operational visibility

  • Simplicity: Allow developers to focus on functionality, not maintenance, with automated testing and upgrades and support for common cross-platform frameworks.

  • User experience and monetization: Enjoy enhanced capabilities like multistream viewing, DRM, low-latency, and monetization support for SSAI, CSAI, and SGAI

Stay tuned

Existing AMP customers will receive communication from their account teams. This will include timelines, options, information, and support to facilitate a smooth transition.

The figure shows a comparison of the original AMP and the next-generation AMP2.

DDoS Attacks Comparison chart of AMP and AMP2

Whether you're building a new video app or optimizing an existing platform, AMP2 will give you the tools to deliver high-quality playback with complete control.

