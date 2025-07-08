Protect Client-Side Code and Certify the Authenticity of Data Collection

The code may be difficult to read and decipher, but one can often infer its purpose by examining the output and the data collected and sent. Some of the information sent to the server may be obvious, especially regarding details such as device and browser characteristics.

However, it would be more difficult to infer the intent for functions that simply return a boolean, or for an integrity check function that returns an integer.

One way to make the payload structure less predictable and more confusing to the threat actors is to change the field names used to report each collected data point, as well as their relative position in the payload for each iteration.

As we’ve discussed, each JavaScript iteration has a unique set of code integrity checks. Additionally, the payload will use different field names, and the position of a given data point changes with each iteration.

The field names and their positions are defined at JavaScript build time based on a predefined algorithm that the server processing the data can also execute to retrieve the various pieces of information that are critical for accurate bot and fraud detection in the correct location.

Figure 6 illustrates how each field and its position may vary from one iteration to another. The field names must be nondescriptive to make them the least obvious.