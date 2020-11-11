Redundant, Secure, and Open Short Domains: A Vision for Multi-Provider Apex Domain Aliases to Enable DNS Diversity

Secure DNS data

DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) provide standards for zone owners to sign zone data so that a client can validate and ensure the data to be genuine. As an example, edgedns.zone might have a signature like this.



edgedns.zone. 300 IN RRSIG TYPE65 13 2 300 20201017071505

20201014061505 48845 edgedns.zone.

JJbJh54n7FvyM27n7Mex39mzCaeWCJmvuxyypLpe7KC/TU2I6Eh9/tx6

HVywpMCqgmwGbY6y5D8A4W0LZRKOjA==

A DNSSEC validating resolver can use this record to validate the record data by calculating and comparing a matching signature. With a signature mismatch, the process can block the invalid record from use.

To learn more, the DNSSEC: How It Works & Key Considerations blog has a simple walkthrough.

DNS records often dynamic

Advanced DNS systems provide clever ways to respond with answers that are intelligent and specific to the client asking the question and the state of the internet. For example, Akamai DNS routes users to optimal edge servers that can deliver a good user experience and balances traffic across multiple data centers. The following resource records provide a good example for the name www.edgedns.zone.

www.edgedns.zone. 300 IN CNAME www.edgedns.zone.edgekey.net.

www.edgedns.zone.edgekey.net. 21600 IN CNAME e5805.dscx.akamaiedge.net.

e5805.dscx.akamaiedge.net. 20 IN A 198.51.100.146

AAAA 2001:db8::99:146

Notice that the answer is a dynamic CNAME chain that concludes with A and AAAA records.



Deployment diversity matters

As the Deployment Diversity for DNS Resiliency blog describes, fast, reliable, and secure edge services kick-starts with DNS. Often, too much attention is spent on other areas of edge service deployments, leaving DNS as an afterthought. Many organizations overlook the DNS critical dependency for edge performance and security. To remain available through incidents such as DDoS attacks, utilize a segmented, diverse DNS architecture to always connect with users. This diversity often includes a multi-provider configuration, meaning more than one DNS service provides authoritative DNS.

Apex domains addressing redirection services can be a security risk

To work around the limitation that a DNS zone with a short name cannot use a CNAME, a redirection service is common. This mitigation uses a static address for a redirection service that navigates an application to a subdomain that has security (e.g., HTTP(S) redirect from edgedns.zone to https://www.edgedns.zone). The risk with this technique is that an attacker can take down the redirection source and interrupt service for users addressing content with the short domain name (zone apex mapping solves this problem)! As a result, website performance can often not meet expectations, and edge deployments can be vulnerable to DDoS attacks, all because of this DNS constraint.

Browsers default to insecure schemes

A common use case for short domains is to type them in as "edgedns.zone" into a browser address bar. Most browsers start off by making an insecure "http scheme" request to http://edgedns.zone/ that then needs to return a redirect to https://edgedns.zone/ or https://www.edgedns.zone/. Not only does this take a bunch of network round trips (impacting load time), but it means that the request is exposed to active network attackers.

Wait ... multi-provider might not work for short names

That's correct. Short domains require unique solutions. Akamai's solution is known as zone apex mapping. Other DNS providers have similar proprietary solutions. These solutions can only work with a single DNS provider, as the zone owner can't sign and transfer a dynamically changing zone to multiple providers, and multiple DNS providers cannot each sign a dynamically changing zone with their own keys. A zone owner then has a choice: Don't sign and distribute the zone to multiple providers, or sign the zone and utilize one provider.

Service binding alias records to the rescue

With service binding's apex domain workflow, a zone owner can use multiple DNS providers for redundancy and sign zones for data integrity. To make this happen, the service binding standard has an HTTPS record, in alias mode, that can reside at the domain apex and act like a CNAME that a zone owner can sign and distribute to multiple providers!

The following example shows how to do so using edgedns.zone. Notice that the www CNAME and the apex HTTPS record point to the same pool.edgedns.zone service name.



www.edgedns.zone. 2H IN CNAME pool.edgedns.zone.

edgedns.zone. 2H IN HTTPS 0 pool.edgedns.zone.

With these static records, a zone owner can sign the zone, transfer the zone with its signatures to multiple providers, and publish the corresponding delegation signature (DS) to the parent .zone TLD.