- Embedded DNS defenses reflect deep insights into fixed and mobile network exposure
- Nameserver availability features promote fast content access even under extreme loads
- Broad EDNS Client Subnet (ECS) support enhances user experience, optimizes delivery
- Performance optimizations support OpEx and CapEx savings
- Unique cache poisoning defenses protect subscribers and content owners
- Telemetry, query stats, reporting, and big data integrations drive ops and security initiatives
- Resilient software design helps maximize uptime, minimize operational stress
- Fine-grained policies filter unwanted queries to protect legitimate traffic
- Cloud options and comprehensive DNS encryption support (DoH, DoT, DoQ)
Purpose-Built for Fixed and Mobile Service Providers
Optimize user experience and simplify operations by delivering low-latency responses, resiliency, and high capacity with Akamai CacheServe resolvers. Support communication services, email, and apps to enhance internet access offerings using Akamai AuthServe authoritative servers. Akamai DNS Infrastructure solutions are deployed by more than 130 ISPs and MNOs with nearly one billion subscribers globally.
Less overhead. Better security. More personalization.
How DNS Infrastructure Works
Features
DNS Infrastructure use cases
Smart DNS resolvers ensure a great subscriber experience and enable services.
Upgrade your DNS, transform your business
ISPs and MNOs everywhere are exploring how to improve their services while managing costs. Families and businesses demand the best internet experience, and they’re looking for ways to minimize security exposure on the internet. Service providers are well equipped to help.
CacheServe resolvers help ensure network responsiveness and add value to core internet access service offers, positioning providers to demonstrate a commitment to protecting their customers, and generate incremental revenue.
Performance optimizations deliver low-latency answers to queries, even under extreme loads. They also reduce costs and simplify operations through consolidation of lower-performance resolvers. Fewer servers means lower ongoing rack/power/cooling and management costs and less staff time.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Services leverage smart DNS Infrastructure resolvers to defend homes and workplaces against malware, ransomware, phishing, botnets, and more. They provide a foundational layer of defenses that take advantage of the power of provider networks and operational strengths — scale, reach, reliability.
Deliver always-on web services at massive scale
AuthServe authoritative DNS servers are used to configure, publish, and distribute zone data. They enable dynamic access to a wide array of ISP and MNO communication services, email, and branded apps that enhance internet access offerings.
AuthServe is a licensed, on-prem solution for securely managing zones with zero downtime. Designed for service providers, it scales to tens of thousands of zones, and tens of millions of records. Software designed for resiliency supports multiple active primaries for high availability and disaster recovery. Operational enhancements allow for consolidation of multiple disparate authoritative services to accommodate internal and external views of the same data, and to manage sprawl that may be introduced across residential, enterprise, and mobile networks, as well as IT.
An optional Config Manager offers an intuitive interface for network-wide configuration of DNS servers. It streamlines and automates day-to-day administration and reduces operational overhead. Role-based access controls, auditing, and workflow are enforced to comply with security and change management requirements.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
DNS Infrastructure is a set of solutions built for service providers. CacheServe is a scalable, secure, high-performance resolver designed to ensure responsiveness under heavy loads. AuthServe is a resilient authoritative server used for publishing access to IP services with support for tens of millions of records.
CacheServe is designed to maximize security, scaling, performance, and availability in the most demanding networks. Early design insights have delivered more than 20 years of resisting DNS attacks without any modifications. Value-add policy, telemetry, data gathering, and virtualization streamline operations and enable services
AuthServe supports multiple active primaries for high availability and disaster recovery. Multiple disparate authoritative services can be consolidated to accommodate internal and external views of the same data, and to manage sprawl that may be introduced across residential, enterprise, and mobile networks, as well as IT.
- CacheServe is designed to support personalized subscriber-centric security services to help providers differentiate internet access offers and generate revenue.
- Specialized cache structures, adaptive query response algorithms, and other optimizations ensure resilience under extreme loads, high QPS, and low latency.
- Rich policy language with DNS-centric syntax protects the DNS, subscribers, and networks from abuse. Lightweight views scale services seamlessly.
- Industry-leading layered defenses protect against all forms of cache poisoning and other DNS attacks.
- DNS encryption capabilities — DoT and DoH — help ensure privacy between clients and resolvers.
Service providers compete for customers with heightened expectations for personalized digital experiences. Success in the market means moving from network-centric to high-touch subscriber-centric services to attract and retain customers, and increase revenue and share.
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