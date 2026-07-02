AuthServe authoritative DNS servers are used to configure, publish, and distribute zone data. They enable dynamic access to a wide array of ISP and MNO communication services, email, and branded apps that enhance internet access offerings.



AuthServe is a licensed, on-prem solution for securely managing zones with zero downtime. Designed for service providers, it scales to tens of thousands of zones, and tens of millions of records. Software designed for resiliency supports multiple active primaries for high availability and disaster recovery. Operational enhancements allow for consolidation of multiple disparate authoritative services to accommodate internal and external views of the same data, and to manage sprawl that may be introduced across residential, enterprise, and mobile networks, as well as IT.



An optional Config Manager offers an intuitive interface for network-wide configuration of DNS servers. It streamlines and automates day-to-day administration and reduces operational overhead. Role-based access controls, auditing, and workflow are enforced to comply with security and change management requirements.