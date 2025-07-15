From VPN to Zero Trust: Why It’s Time to Retire Traditional VPNs, Part 2

One of the immediate benefits organizations notice after adopting Enterprise Application Access is the end of constant VPN patching emergencies.

You know the frenzy whenever multiple new VPN CVEs hit, and you have to rush out fixes overnight? With Akamai Enterprise Application Access, those specific headaches disappear.

Akamai’s security solutions ensure that the cloud-based service is kept up to date against emerging threats, and any necessary updates to the service are handled in a coordinated way (often transparently). Your team is no longer in the direct path of every VPN zero-day. This not only reduces risk, but also frees up your IT staff to focus on strategic projects instead of reactive patching.

You can also gain broader operational simplicity. Managing legacy VPNs can be complex — setting up firewall rules and network segments, configuring access control lists and routing, deploying client software to endpoints, and so on.

By contrast, Enterprise Application Access’s policy model is more intuitive: It revolves around users, apps, and permissions (not IP subnets and firewall port rules). Many organizations find that this approach aligns better with how we think about access in the cloud era.

Additionally, because Enterprise Application Access integrates with your existing identity systems, you can often reuse the user groups and roles you’ve already defined to control user access. This greatly reduces the chance of mistakes that could grant improper access compared to fiddling with low-level network settings on a VPN appliance.