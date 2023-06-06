What Is a Zero-Day Attack?

A zero-day attack is a particularly dangerous attack vector that targets a software vulnerability that a developer is not aware of. This means the developer has not yet had time to address the weakness or create a security patch for it. As a result, when the attack occurs, the developer has “zero days” to develop a fix for the vulnerability.

To help organizations combat zero-day attacks, Akamai offers a broad suite of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that take a holistic approach to defending websites, applications, APIs, and network infrastructure from a broad range of risks and security threats. Implementing these protections in an always-on posture and having virtual patching capabilities allows organizations to reduce their attack surface, and quickly mitigate zero-day attacks.