A few years ago, I wrote a blog post trying to explain, with humor, why choosing application security as a career path is destiny derived by my parents calling me "Or", and why a personal name that is a conditional word can sometimes be challenging in daily routines, since some attack payloads contain conditional words.

As years passed and enterprise security has now become my "thing", the voices of destiny started their magic again. So I thought it is a good time to have some fun and combine new habits with old ones. I decided to use some data mining and machine learning techniques on web attack data to try to optimize and refine attack detection capabilities.

In this blog, we will show how Content Delivery Network (CDN) logs classified as SQL injection attacks can be used to refine and optimize security rules, improve detection of future attacks, and detect emerging attacks targeting new vulnerabilities.

The process used includes elements taken from Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyze SQL injection payloads, clean and curate them, break them into keywords and find the best relation between them to be able to get new and valuable insights.

Rule them all - optimizing web attacks detections rules

Method, challenges and data

The executed experiment being presented from this point forward will use SQL injection attack payloads as seen on the Akamai CDN platform. These are real world payloads being used in the wild to test or execute SQL Injection attacks on Akamai customers.

Before deep diving into the technical aspects of this experiment, let's touch base on what SQL injection is all about and why analyzing SQL injection payloads is challenging but also introduces opportunities.

SQL injection is an attack method that attempts to inject SQL payload into a vulnerable web application. Once injected, the payload is executed on the database server used by the web application.

SQL is a standard language for storing, manipulating and retrieving data in databases. It is also flexible and can be executed to do the same/similar functionality by using different syntax. The flexibility in SQL programming language is also the reason why defending against SQL injection attacks is challenging, since it introduces the ability to evade and obfuscate detection.

The most common technique being used to find and exploit SQL injection will require the attacker to send to the targeted web application many customized attack SQL payloads until it is able to find the injection point into the specific web application being targeted and can exploit that vulnerability.

Both flexibility and attack payload volume create challenges and opportunities on the defensive side in detection of SQL injection attacks.

The defensive challenges are the ability to write and execute detection rules that are accurate, cover all attack techniques and are optimized in terms of performance.

The defensive opportunities are derived from the varied attack payloads being used in SQL injection attacks; therefore, in this research exercise, we will try to explore those opportunities.

As part of the research, we consider each SQL injection payload as a textual document, break each payload into the keywords that compound it, and try to find relations between different keywords across all used SQL injection payloads samples.

The objective of the research is to find new insights based on the relation between SQL injection payloads keywords; once finding relation between keywords, we will explore the opportunity of gaining new insights that might lead to performance improvements and detection of new vulnerabilities being abused in the wild.

The data used as part of this research includes payloads of a variety of SQL injection attacks. Payloads can differ as a result of customization,For example, the PostgreSQL relational database will use a function: "pg_sleep(2)" to delay execution of the server process for 2 seconds while MS SQL Server syntax for the same functionality will look like - WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:02'.

In order to simplify the explanation for the used techniques, we will use 7 simple SQL injection payloads to make the steps in the data mining process clearer to understand.

Step 1 - normalization of data

The first step in the data mining process is to process the initial 7 SQL injection payloads and make sure we can normalize them by replacing logical functionalities represented by different SQL syntax to a generic representation, replace time with a generic template, replace enumerated column names and remove SQL punctuations and delimiters.

For example, as seen in figure 1, on payload number 6, both logical expressions 1=1 and 2=2 were replaced on figure 2 to become the same keyword <LogicalEqualDigits>.