What Are Carding Attacks?

Carding attacks are a form of credit card fraud that has become increasingly prevalent in the digital age. These attacks exploit vulnerabilities in ecommerce sites to test and validate stolen credit card information. By understanding the mechanics and impact of carding attacks, businesses can better protect themselves and their customers from financial losses and reputational damage.

The primary goal of carding attacks is to verify the validity of the stolen card information, which can then be used for larger fraudulent transactions or sold on dark web marketplaces. This form of cybercriminal activity is particularly concerning for ecommerce retailers, as it can lead to significant financial losses and chargebacks.