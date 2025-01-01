What Are Carding Attacks?

Carding attacks are a form of credit card fraud in which cybercriminals use stolen credit card information to make small, inconspicuous purchases to verify the validity of the stolen card data. This validated information is then used for larger fraudulent transactions or sold on the dark web.
Introduction to carding attacks
Carding attacks are a form of credit card fraud that has become increasingly prevalent in the digital age. These attacks exploit vulnerabilities in ecommerce sites to test and validate stolen credit card information. By understanding the mechanics and impact of carding attacks, businesses can better protect themselves and their customers from financial losses and reputational damage.
The primary goal of carding attacks is to verify the validity of the stolen card information, which can then be used for larger fraudulent transactions or sold on dark web marketplaces. This form of cybercriminal activity is particularly concerning for ecommerce retailers, as it can lead to significant financial losses and chargebacks.
How carding attacks work
Carding attacks begin when a fraudster, often using stolen credit card numbers acquired through data breaches, phishing, or the dark web, tests those cards by making small, low-value purchases online. If the transaction goes through, the card is considered “live” and can be exploited for higher-value purchases or resold.
Attackers frequently automate this process using malicious bots that test thousands of card combinations in rapid succession. These bots can simulate human behavior, rotate IP addresses, and use real browser sessions to avoid detection. In many cases, businesses are unaware the attack is happening until they begin to see a spike in fraudulent transactions or chargebacks.
How criminals obtain card information
Stolen card data can come from several sources, including:
- Phishing attacks that trick individuals into revealing credit card details
- Data breaches targeting online retailers, financial institutions, or third-party processors
- Skimming devices placed on ATMs or point-of-sale systems
- Dark web marketplaces where verified card details are bought and sold
Carding often acts as the first step in broader payment fraud schemes.
The role of bots in carding attacks
Malicious bots play a crucial role in the execution of carding attacks. These automated tools are designed to perform repetitive tasks at a much faster rate than human operators, making them highly effective for testing large volumes of stolen credit card data. Bots can quickly cycle through multiple card numbers, CVVs, and billing addresses, attempting to find valid combinations that can be used for fraudulent transactions.
Bot attacks on ecommerce sites are particularly problematic because they can overwhelm the system, leading to a degradation of service for legitimate customers. These attacks are often difficult to detect and mitigate, as the bots can mimic human behavior and use a variety of IP addresses to avoid detection. As a result, ecommerce retailers must implement robust bot management strategies to protect their platforms from these threats.
Consequences of carding attacks
The impact of carding attacks on victims and businesses can be severe. Financial losses and chargebacks are common consequences, as the fraudulent transactions can result in significant costs for both the cardholders and the ecommerce retailers. In addition to the direct financial impact, these attacks can also damage the reputation of the business, leading to potential legal liabilities and a loss of customer trust.
How Akamai can help
Akamai Account Protector helps businesses stop carding attacks by analyzing user behavior and making real-time risk decisions during key stages like checkout, login, and account creation. It detects suspicious activity — such as bots testing stolen card numbers — by monitoring behavioral signals, device reputation, and usage patterns. This allows businesses to block fraudulent transactions before they lead to chargebacks or customer impact.
Carding attacks often start with phishing, where attackers steal card details by impersonating trusted brands. Akamai Brand Protector addresses this by actively scanning the internet for fake websites, phishing pages, and impersonation attempts — takedown included — helping organizations protect their customers and prevent card data from being stolen in the first place.
Together, Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection solutions reduce fraud risk at both the entry point and the point of exploitation.
