Credential stuffing attacks are big business for cybercriminals. Login credentials that have been exposed in a data breach are easily available for purchase on the dark web. Botnets make it easy for a criminal to use thousands of credentials on thousands of websites thousands of times per day, eventually striking gold by successfully accessing the site.

Once a username and password have been proven valid on a specific site or web app, attackers can log in to take over the account — or sell the credentials to other cybercriminals — in order to make purchases, transfer money, steal data, or launch larger cyberattacks from within the IT environment.

Defending against credential stuffing requires bot mitigation detection techniques that can accurately recognize malicious traffic and block botnet activity — without false positives that inadvertently block legitimate users as well. The challenge is that login requests in a credential stuffing attack can be difficult to recognize, since the verified credentials represent valid requests.

As anti-bot technology has become more effective, bot operators have become quite adept at evolving their botnet attacks to evade detection. To protect an organization, security teams need botnet detection systems that can adapt as quickly as attackers. That’s where Akamai can help.