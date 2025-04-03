What Is Hybrid Cloud Segmentation?

Cloud computing presents IT teams with a host of new security challenges. When data, applications, and infrastructure reside with public cloud service providers instead of being on-premises, IT teams may lack the visibility and control required to successfully protect these assets from cyberattacks and data breaches. At the same time, the complexity of hybrid cloud and multicloud environments makes many traditional security technologies virtually obsolete. Additionally, when working with multiple cloud providers, security teams may have to deal with widely varying security standards and capabilities. Traditional solutions like signature blocking or application allowlisting may be easily subverted by sophisticated attackers. Solutions focused on blocking attacks at the point of entry are impractical at a time when the network perimeter has all but disappeared.

Hybrid cloud segmentation addresses all of these challenges by shifting the focus of cybersecurity from intrusion prevention to workload and resource protection. Supporting a Zero Trust security model — where every user, device, and application inside or outside the organization is considered suspicious until authenticated and verified — hybrid cloud segmentation protects individual workloads and resources by strictly enforcing access and communication policies, and giving IT teams greater visibility into activity throughout a hybrid cloud architecture.