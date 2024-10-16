X
Product License Agreements and Use Policies

If the Software contains open source or third-party components, those components may be subject to separate copyright notices and licenses, which Akamai will make available to Customers.

IF YOU USE OR DISTRIBUTE ONE OR MORE OF THE AKAMAI PRODUCTS BELOW, THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE APPLICABLE LICENSE AGREEMENTS BELOW APPLY TO YOU. Please read the agreements applicable for the products you want to use. Please be careful to read the agreement for the software you want to use.

AnswerX Licensed End User License and Limited Warranty Agreement

Learn more

Aura LCDN End User License and Limited Warranty Agreement

Learn more

Aura Licensed Multicast Solution Client SDK End User License Agreement

Learn more

Akamai AAP Hybrid License

Learn more

Akamai Firewall for AI License

Learn more

API Security License

Learn more

Bot Manager Premier and Account Protector Mobile Protection Module SDK License

Learn more

CloudTest End User License Agreement

Learn more

EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV Supplemental Product Policy

Learn more

Enterprise Application Access (EAA) and Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Connectors License Agreement

Learn more

Guardicore Software License

Learn more

Media Analytics License Agreement

Learn more

Media Analytics License Agreement (iPhone® and iPad® version)

Learn more

Prolexic On-Prem License Agreement

Learn more

Akamai Secure Internet Access services and DNSi End User License and Limited Warranty Agreement

Learn more

Unified (MAP + mPulse) Software Development Kit License Agreement

Learn more

Secure Internet Access Mobile End User License

Learn more