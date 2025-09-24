Resilience Across the Digital Ecosystem: Akamai Launches Managed Service for API Performance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced Managed Service for API Performance. Leveraging the APIContext platform, this service combines proactive testing, expert analysis, and customized optimization to help businesses keep their APIs fast, reliable, and compliant in today’s complex digital environments.

As enterprises increasingly depend on APIs to deliver mission-critical services across platforms, ensuring their performance has never been more important — or more challenging. Unlike traditional system monitoring, APIs require specialized oversight to manage workflows, authentication protocols, compliance requirements, and global infrastructure.

Akamai Managed Service for API Performance directly addresses these challenges. The service continuously tests, monitors, and guides API environments to ensure uptime, speed, and adherence to standards — even across multicloud or hybrid deployments.

“APIs are now the heartbeat of business. Keeping them fast, resilient, and standards-aligned is a competitive advantage,” said Patrick Sullivan, CTO of Security Strategy at Akamai. “With Akamai Managed Service for API Performance, users gain a partner dedicated to anticipating issues, accelerating response, and optimizing performance across the digital ecosystem.”

Key features of Managed Service for API Performance include:

24/7 monitoring and incident response

Around-the-clock synthetic testing and expert incident validation ensure APIs stay operational and efficient. Built for global scale, the service supports IT staff augmentation and delivers critical service assurance.

Executive-level reporting highlights API health metrics, performance trends, and business impact. Recommendations evolve with changing environments, refining everything from alert sensitivity to workflow design.

Akamai analysts uncover hidden performance patterns — such as slowdowns, schema mismatches, and recurring endpoint failures — and present findings in clear, actionable dashboards.

Identifies geographic and network-based anomalies while validating APIs against OpenAPI specs and regulatory benchmarks. Synthetic checks run continuously, triggering immediate alerts and expert-led investigations for any interruptions.

Monitors multicloud environments, DNS and SSL configurations, and the full internet delivery chain to pinpoint bottlenecks from source to user.

Establishes benchmarks for API health and integrates seamlessly with existing performance monitoring tools, enabling better correlation and insight across observability stacks.

APIContext monitors both performance and conformance, ensuring APIs meet the availability, latency, and other requirements set by DORA, NIS2, MAS TRM, SEC SCI, and other financial and critical infrastructure regulations.

Every synthetic call is logged with full traceability, producing a tamper-proof record of uptime, response integrity, and standards adherence — giving compliance officers defensible proof during audits or regulator inquiries.

“With resilience requirements becoming more prominent, uptime is now a business imperative,” said Mayur Upadhyaya, CEO of APIContext, the offering launch partner. “APIs sit at the heart of digital services, and their performance directly shapes customer experience and digital experience alike. Working with Akamai, we’re enabling enterprises to meet these demands with confidence.”

Akamai expands its API security capabilities with this new managed service to provide not just protection — but proactive performance optimization. Organizations can now offload the burden of continuous API tuning to Akamai’s experts, ensuring better business outcomes and user experiences.

For more information about Akamai Managed Service for API Performance, visit https://www.akamai.com/resources/product-brief/managed-service-for-api-performance