- APIs are essential for modern digital experiences, and the Akamai Managed Service for API Performance provides continuous, proactive monitoring and incident response to ensure they remain available, resilient, and compliant.
- The service uses advanced synthetic testing and human expertise to continuously test, monitor, and optimize APIs in complex multicloud or hybrid environments.
- It offers 24/7 expert-driven incident response, with analysts who rapidly identify, triage, and resolve issues, which reduces the mean time to remediate (MTTR) problems.
- The service reduces operational load on internal teams by handling monitoring infrastructure and uncovering optimization opportunities, such as traffic redistribution and alert threshold adjustments.
- It provides valuable business insights, including executive summaries, trendlines, and a roadmap that helps businesses achieve regulatory and audit readiness through transparent, standards-based conformance reporting.
Frequently Asked Questions
It uses proactive detection and mitigation through synthetic tests that continuously validate both individual endpoints and complex API call sequences to prevent issues before they impact users.
Expert analysts review, validate, and prioritize every alert 24/7, which prevents noise and ensures teams focus on meaningful events, leading to a faster mean time to remediate (MTTR).
It offloads monitoring infrastructure and incident management, allowing IT and DevOps teams to focus on innovation instead of tool maintenance.
Businesses receive tailored action plans, including executive summaries, trendlines, and expert-powered insights on hidden patterns such as rising response times or geographic slowdowns.
It provides built-in reporting that demonstrates conformance with regulatory requirements and contractual service commitments, simplifying audits and compliance validation.
The service monitors multicloud environments, DNS and SSL configurations, and the broader internet delivery chain to identify bottlenecks between end users and applications.
No, it also uncovers optimization opportunities, such as traffic redistribution and alert threshold adjustments.