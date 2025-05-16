Frequently Asked Questions

What is Akamai Managed Service for API Performance? It’s a service that provides continuous, proactive monitoring and incident response for APIs to ensure they remain available, resilient, and compliant.

How does Managed Service for API Performance help with API downtime? It uses proactive detection and mitigation through synthetic tests that continuously validate both individual endpoints and complex API call sequences to prevent issues before they impact users.

What is the role of human expertise in Managed Service for API Performance? Expert analysts review, validate, and prioritize every alert 24/7, which prevents noise and ensures teams focus on meaningful events, leading to a faster mean time to remediate (MTTR).

How does the service reduce the operational burden on a company’s internal teams? It offloads monitoring infrastructure and incident management, allowing IT and DevOps teams to focus on innovation instead of tool maintenance.

What kind of insights can a business expect from Managed Service for API Performance? Businesses receive tailored action plans, including executive summaries, trendlines, and expert-powered insights on hidden patterns such as rising response times or geographic slowdowns.

How does Managed Service for API Performance assist with regulatory and audit readiness? It provides built-in reporting that demonstrates conformance with regulatory requirements and contractual service commitments, simplifying audits and compliance validation.

How does Akamai’s service handle multicloud environments? The service monitors multicloud environments, DNS and SSL configurations, and the broader internet delivery chain to identify bottlenecks between end users and applications.