Data backup is the process of creating copies of computer data and storing them in a secondary location to ensure data recovery and business continuity in case of data loss events like accidental deletion, hardware failure, or cyberattacks. Backups are an essential part of any disaster recovery plan.
Automated cloud backups for secure data protection
Keep your data safe with Akamai Backups — automated, reliable, and easy to restore. Protect your critical files with scheduled backups and quick recovery options, ensuring peace of mind for your business.
Features
- File-based backup solution for compute instances
- Supports unencrypted ext3 and ext4 file systems
- Set backups to run automatically on a daily, weekly, or biweekly schedule
- Supports backup restoration on ext4 file systems for quick, reliable recovery
- Provision via Cloud Manager or Linode CLI with easy auto-enroll of new instances when needed
- Access up to 14 days of automated backups for quick recovery
- Manual backups available for individual, selected files as needed
- Programmatic management via Linode API
- Availability across all regions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Backup redundancy refers to having multiple copies of your data stored in different locations or on different storage devices, ensuring that if one copy is lost or corrupted, another is available to restore the data. This helps protect against data loss due to various factors like hardware failure, natural disasters, or accidental deletion. In short, backup redundancy is about creating fail-safes and ensuring data availability even if a primary backup fails.
The best place to store data backups is offsite and in the cloud, preferably utilizing multiple locations and services. For example, you can download copies to offsite data centers to guard against system-wide disruptions. This strategy minimizes risk and maximizes accessibility.
The 3-2-1 backup strategy suggests having three copies of your data: one on your primary device, one on a local backup device, and one offsite in the cloud. Akamai Backups helps you achieve 3-2-1 by making backups automated and easier
Redundant local backups help in data recovery by providing multiple copies of data, ensuring that even if one backup fails, other copies are available to restore data. This minimizes the impact of hardware failures, human errors, or malicious attacks, preventing significant downtime and data loss.
Next steps
